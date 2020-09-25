2020 Common Ground Fair to be held exclusively online

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

One of Maine’s biggest fairs has gone virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The Common Ground Country Fair typically draws around 60,000 people over the course of three days.

This year, with restrictions in place because of the pandemic, fair organizers have gotten creative.

Sarah Alexander from The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association says it’s disappointing to miss out on an in-person fair.

“In this time of need, when this would be an important economic weekend for them that now we can’t have.”

The fair will run via livestream from September 25th to the 27th.

For ways to tune in and a full list of vendors and events, please visit https://fair.mofga.org/

