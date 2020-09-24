Advertisement

UMaine set to host free webinar on climate change

Five experts will give presentations, answer questions
Details of UMaine's upcoming free climate change webinar
Details of UMaine's upcoming free climate change webinar
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Climate change can be a confusing and wide-ranging subject. Experts at the University of Maine want to help by answering any questions people may have on the topic.

UMaine is hosting a free climate change webinar this Monday, September 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Five faculty members will address various aspects of climate change, including why it matters and what our state is doing to combat the issue.

Dr. Paul Mayewski, Dr. Ivan Fernandez, Dr. Sean Birkel, Dr. Cynthia Isenhour and Dr. Laura Rickard will participate in the panel. Beth Staples will serve as the moderator.

After their five-minute presentations, panelists will answer questions submitted by attendees.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

