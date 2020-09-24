Advertisement

Search for Missing St. George Man

Robert “Bob” Conard was last seen Wednesday afternoon
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens are actively searching for 81-year old Robert “Bob” Conrad in St. George.

Missing St. George man
Missing St. George man(WABI TV)

Conrad was last seen walking east behind his residence off Wallston Road at approximately 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Authorities say Conrad suffers from dementia and is hard of hearing.

He is described as 6′02″ tall, 160 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair. Conrad last seen wearing black sweat pants, dark blue jacket, brown or beige ball cap, and LL Bean Duck Boots.

Those who have any that could help in this search are being asked to call Public Safety dispatch in Augusta at 624-7076.

