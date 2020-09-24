Sara Gideon holds roundtable on rural healthcare in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senatorial candidate Sara Gideon held a roundtable at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital Thursday afternoon.

She spoke with hospital and healthcare officials on a variety of topics.

Stretching from the challenges and concerns facing rural hospitals and healthcare facilities.

And the need for revitalized infrastructure and broadband internet in rural Maine.

“It still sort of amazes me that we could be in September of 2020 talking about the need to build infrastructure that we have known that we needed to get out past the three ring binder for all the years since it’s been built. The need for broadband in rural Maine and rural America, both for healthcare, for learning, for being able to work from home and ultimately to revitalize rural areas in that way," said Gideon.

Hospital staff also shared their concerns over the cost of healthcare and the opioid epidemic.

Issues Gideon said were important to put our attention towards.

