Pixelle announces more layoffs at Jay paper mill after April explosion

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Pixelle Specialty Solutions said it is laying off more workers at its Jay mill after April’s explosion.

Company officials said 51 employees are being laid off effective Thursday, which is in addition to 59 workers laid off in July.

The explosion in the mill’s pulp digester stopped the mill’s pulp manufacturing operation.

Pixelle said it will provide the affected employees compensation, benefits and job placement assistance.

“The employees at this mill have confronted unprecedented adversity and still they continue to focus on operating in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, providing exceptional product quality and service to our customers, and operating cost-effectively while providing a return on investment that exceeds the industry average. They are remarkable,” mill manager Jay Thiessen said.

The mill continues to operate its two paper machines to produce specialty products.

Officials said the company continues to clean up the explosion site, determine the cause and come up with a long-term plan for the mill.

No one was injured in the massive explosion.

