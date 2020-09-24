Advertisement

Pixelle announces more layoffs at Jay paper mill after April explosion

Company officials said 51 employees are being laid off effective Thursday, which is in addition to 59 workers laid off in July.
Pixelle Specialty Solutions said it is laying off more workers at its Jay mill after April’s explosion.
Pixelle Specialty Solutions said it is laying off more workers at its Jay mill after April’s explosion.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Pixelle Specialty Solutions said it is laying off more workers at its Jay mill after April’s explosion.

Company officials said 51 employees are being laid off effective Thursday, which is in addition to 59 workers laid off in July.

The explosion in the mill’s pulp digester stopped the mill’s pulp manufacturing operation.

Pixelle said it will provide the affected employees compensation, benefits and job placement assistance.

“The employees at this mill have confronted unprecedented adversity and still they continue to focus on operating in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, providing exceptional product quality and service to our customers, and operating cost-effectively while providing a return on investment that exceeds the industry average. They are remarkable,” mill manager Jay Thiessen said.

The mill continues to operate its two paper machines to produce specialty products.

Officials said the company continues to clean up the explosion site, determine the cause and come up with a long-term plan for the mill.

No one was injured in the massive explosion.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Millinocket Town Council considering firing Town Manager

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Subject of controversy over the past few months surrounding the hiring of Police Chief Craig Worster.

News

National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine alpaca farms participating in National Alpaca Farm days this weekend

News

Fourth annual Belfast Chalk Walk this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Come see chalk art, or make some of your own!

News

Continued unemployment claims in Maine continue to drop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The number of Mainers with continued unemployment claims is continuing to drop.

Latest News

News

UMaine set to host free webinar on climate change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Attendees can submit questions for the panelists.

News

Search for Missing St. George Man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Authorities searching for missing elderly man with dementia and who is hard of hearing

News

Maine Community College System hold virtual board of trustees meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Board of Trustees for the Maine Community College System held a virtual meeting Wednesday. One of the big items on the agenda was the reopening of colleges.

News

Healthy Acadia holds first annual ‘Prevention Day’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Healthy Acadia held its First Annual “Prevention Day” Wednesday.

News

Group working to save Maine childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A group is working to save the Maine childhood home of author Nathaniel Hawthorne.

News

First meeting of the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership held Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The 22-member partnership aims to coordinate a multi-agency and multi-sector response to elder abuse in the state.