Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge
A court ruled last month that the video cameras police secretly installed in the spa violated the customers' right to privacy
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not face trial on charges he paid for massage parlor sex.
Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019.
Kraft could still face a suspension from the National Football League.
