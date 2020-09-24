Partly Sunny Today, Few Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will cross the state later this morning through the afternoon. This will bring us a few clouds as it moves through with skies averaging partly sunny for the day. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so there’s just a slight chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening but overall it looks like the bulk of the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south across the state with most areas seeing temperatures several degrees above average for this time of year. Cooler air will filter in behind the cold front tonight as the cold front stalls out across southern Maine. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours with cooler temperatures in the mid-30s to near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

The cold front will remain stalled out over southern Maine Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Some slightly cooler air will be in place Friday but we’ll still be running near or a bit above average with temperatures topping off in the 60s to around 70° under partly sunny skies. The cold front will lift back to the north as a warm front Friday night into Saturday morning. A southwest wind behind the front will usher some warmer air into the region for the weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds but otherwise it looks like a good day with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for highs. A cold front will move into the area on Monday giving us a chance at some scattered showers to start the work week.

Today: Partly sunny. A few isolated showers possible this afternoon and evening. Highs between 65°-75°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 35°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs between 62°-72°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

