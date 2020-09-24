Advertisement

Partly Sunny & Mild This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will cross the state this afternoon. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so there’s just a slight chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening but overall it looks like the bulk of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south across the state with most areas seeing temperatures several degrees above average for this time of year. Cooler air will filter in behind the cold front tonight as the cold front stalls out across southern Maine. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours with cooler temperatures in the mid-30s to near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

The cold front will remain stalled out over southern Maine Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Some slightly cooler air will be in place Friday but we’ll still be running near or a bit above average with temperatures topping off in the 60s to around 70° under partly sunny skies. The cold front will lift back to the north as a warm front Friday night into Saturday morning. A southwest wind behind the front will usher some warmer air into the region for the weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds but otherwise it looks like a good day with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° for highs.  A cold front will move into the area on Monday giving us a chance at some scattered showers to start the work week.

Rest of Today: Partly sunny. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 65°-75°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 35°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs between 62°-72°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Forecast

Partly Sunny Today, Few Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak cold front will cross the state later this morning through the afternoon. This will bring us a few clouds as it moves through with skies averaging partly sunny for the day.

Forecast

Fair & Mild Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring Maine a partly sunny and mild day today, with temps again several degrees above normal.

Forecast

Diminishing Wind Tonight, Fair & Mild Tomorrow & Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Forecast

Breezy & Milder This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
As Teddy continues to pull away from the area today, skies will continue to brighten from west to east across the state as the day progresses. It will remain breezy today with Teddy to our east and high pressure to our west.

Forecast

Brightening Skies, Breezy & Milder Today

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Teddy will pull away from the area today. As it does so, we’ll see lingering showers over far eastern parts of the state exiting early this morning followed by lingering clouds giving way to brightening skies as the day progresses.

Forecast

Brightening Skies & Breezy Today

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Wednesday will be a blustery day as Teddy continues to lift north towards Newfoundland, with any early showers over eastern parts of Maine giving way to a brightening sky.

Forecast

Windy Tonight, with Rain Mainly Over Eastern Maine

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Breezy This Afternoon, Rain Developing Downeast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day as Teddy approaches. Most areas will remain dry today however rain is expected to move into Downeast areas from mid-afternoon through the evening hours.

Forecast

Becoming Cloudy & Breezy Today, PM Rain Developing Downeast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Our focus is on Hurricane Teddy today. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues to take the storm over Eastern Nova Scotia Wednesday. This more easterly track means that the bulk of the storm will pass to our east with just minimal impacts expected for much of the state.

Forecast

Turning Cloudy & Blustery Today

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Today’s focus will be on Hurricane Teddy as it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm and pass over Eastern Nova Scotia early Wednesday morning. The best chance for any rain and stronger wind gusts from this system will be in the Downeast region.