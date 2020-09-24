Partly Sunny & Mild Friday, Fair & Warm Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak and somewhat moisture starved cold front will stall across Maine tonight and tomorrow morning before returning north as a warm front tomorrow afternoon and evening. The weak front will bring a variably cloudy sky to Maine tonight and tomorrow, with nothing more than a few widely scattered light showers likely across the state. The front will divide the unseasonably warm air to the south of the front to the more seasonable air-mass north of the front tonight and Friday. Low temps tonight will range from the low to mid 30s over northern parts of Maine to the mid and upper 40s from the Bangor Region on south.

High pressure slipping off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will bring Maine a bright and mild start to our weekend Saturday, with high temps running in the 70s to near 80 degrees. An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds to Maine Sunday, with possibly a few late day and evening scattered showers, mainly across northern parts of the state.

The combination of an upper level trough moving into the Northeast and a developing storm pulling a frontal system into New England will bring our region a better chance of seeing some steadier shower activity as we progress through next week. The upper level trough swinging from the Great Lakes Region into the Ohio River Valley will cause a series of storms to develop south of New England next week and each storm has the potential of bringing some much-needed rainfall to our region as the storms move north through the Northeast. It is way too early to tell the exact track of any of the storms next week which will determine how much rain falls across our region.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a light wind and low temps in the 30s north and 40s south.

Friday: More sun than clouds, with a variable breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the low 60s south and upper 60s to low 70s north.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with widely scattered showers possible late north and high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.