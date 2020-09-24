Advertisement

New book shares stories from Mainers on the hard times of the pandemic

Paul Bunyan wears a Facemask
Paul Bunyan wears a Facemask(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Face masks are the new norm, we wear them nearly everywhere we go.

A constant reminder of the times we are living in, but now Paul Bunyan wears a facemask.

No really! A new book with collections of writings from Mainers is for sale and it’s called Paul Bunyan Wears a Facemask.

“There are some lovely poems that you should probably grab some tissues for. There are some short stories, the youngest submitter was nine years old. There’s a 10 year old who rants about how he just wants COVID to end so he can go back to the library," said Emma Rose of Imperative Press Books.

Relatable stories for Mainers going through hardship.

But this book is making a difference.

All of the proceeds go directly to the United Way of Eastern Maine COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Just all of these stories of people who both are dealing with lockdown and the fear of the pandemic. But are also thinking about hope and what it means to be in Maine during this time. This isn’t great, we don’t like it but we’ll get through it because we have that Maine resilience," said Rose.

Paul Bunyan wears a face mask can be bought at a few different book stores around the state including the Briar Patch here in downtown Bangor, where they say they only have one copy remaining.

“Although we only have one copy remaining we will be getting more in. People have been eager to get it ever since they knew it was out there. It’s got wonderful cover art, I mean how can you miss with an illustration of Paul Bunyan wearing a mask right? Just like the title says," said Gibran Graham, Owner of the Briar Patch.

You can also find the book on imperativepressbooks.com.

“Every book you buy is directly helping real Maine people,” said Rose.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sara Gideon holds roundtable on rural healthcare in Maine

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
She spoke with hospital and healthcare officials on a variety of topics.

News

First trial in Maine since pandemic began starts in Bangor

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
40-year-old Carine Reeves of New York is charged with murdering 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield more than three years ago.

News

Maine CDC Director says alarming trends need to be reversed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says that nationally, and here in Maine the numbers of cases of people in their 20s and 30s testing positive is on the rise.

News

Human trafficking topic of upcoming online film screening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Penobscot and Piscataquis County Sex Trafficking Action Response Team will host a screening of “Gridshock” on Tuesday, September 29th.

Latest News

News

Head of Maine CDC gives advice to Trump Jr. rally attendees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Shah says that your health care provider will be able to provide you with the proper avenue to pursue to get a COVID-19 test.

Education

Bangor school receives national recognition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Mary Snow School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

News

Authorities locate body of missing St. George man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
81-year-old Robert "Bob" Conrad was found Thursday morning on the edge of a bog.

News

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019.

News

EMCC sending would be educators to “boot camp”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The school started offering a training program earlier this month.

News

Millinocket Town Council considering firing Town Manager

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Subject of controversy over the past few months surrounding the hiring of Police Chief Craig Worster.