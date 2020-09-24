New book shares stories from Mainers on the hard times of the pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Face masks are the new norm, we wear them nearly everywhere we go.

A constant reminder of the times we are living in, but now Paul Bunyan wears a facemask.

No really! A new book with collections of writings from Mainers is for sale and it’s called Paul Bunyan Wears a Facemask.

“There are some lovely poems that you should probably grab some tissues for. There are some short stories, the youngest submitter was nine years old. There’s a 10 year old who rants about how he just wants COVID to end so he can go back to the library," said Emma Rose of Imperative Press Books.

Relatable stories for Mainers going through hardship.

But this book is making a difference.

All of the proceeds go directly to the United Way of Eastern Maine COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Just all of these stories of people who both are dealing with lockdown and the fear of the pandemic. But are also thinking about hope and what it means to be in Maine during this time. This isn’t great, we don’t like it but we’ll get through it because we have that Maine resilience," said Rose.

Paul Bunyan wears a face mask can be bought at a few different book stores around the state including the Briar Patch here in downtown Bangor, where they say they only have one copy remaining.

“Although we only have one copy remaining we will be getting more in. People have been eager to get it ever since they knew it was out there. It’s got wonderful cover art, I mean how can you miss with an illustration of Paul Bunyan wearing a mask right? Just like the title says," said Gibran Graham, Owner of the Briar Patch.

You can also find the book on imperativepressbooks.com.

“Every book you buy is directly helping real Maine people,” said Rose.

