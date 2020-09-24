National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, alpaca farms will celebrate all that makes these animals special.

National Alpaca Farm Day takes place both Saturday and Sunday.

Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm in Unity is among those participating.

They’re welcoming visitors to meet their 35 alpacas including babies as well as learn more about the animals.

You can head to the farm on Crosby Brook Road from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

To see what other farms are participating in National Alpaca Farm Days, log onto http://www.mainealpacaassociation.com/

