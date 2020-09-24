Millinocket Town Council votes to fire town manger

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket’s Town Manager has been fired.

Millinocket Town Councilors voted 6 to 1 to terminate John Davis' employment.

According to the town’s website, Davis, also known as Harold R. Davis, started his position as town manager 5 years ago.

Recently, he’s been the subject of controversy surrounding Millinocket’s Police Chief Craig Worster.

Davis is accused of not properly vetting the chief’s employment history before he was hired.

Davis is also accused of failing to put on administrative leave while an investigation could be conducted. Earlier this year, Deputy Chief Janet Theriault filed an 85- page- complaint against the chief.

In it, she claims workplace and sexual harassment.

No word yet on who will take Davis' position.

We reached out to Davis and the town’s lawyer for comment.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.