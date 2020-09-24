Advertisement

Millinocket Town Council considering firing Town Manager

Subject of controversy over the past few months surrounding the hiring of Police Chief Craig Worster.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket’s Town Manager could be fired Thursday.

According to the Millinocket Town Council’s agenda for a meeting Thursday afternoon they will take up a matter to terminate the employment of Harold R. “John” Davis.

Davis has been the subject of controversy over the past few months surrounding the hiring of Police Chief Craig Worster.

Deputy Chief Janet Theriault filed a complaint earlier this year against Worster.

It’s for workplace harassment, abusive conduct towards citizens and town employees, sexual harassment, and more.

Davis is accused of failing to properly vet Worster’s past employment history prior to his hiring.

He’s also accused of failing to place Worster on administrative leave while an investigation could be conducted.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30, this story will be updated.

