Maine sees significant increase in absentee ballot requests

As of Tuesday, more than 233,000 voters had requested absentee ballots.
(KFYR)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the 2020 presidential election gets closer Mainers are actively preparing to cast their votes

That’s an increase of over 42,000 from the previous week.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap estimates that as many as 600,000 voters will vote by absentee in the upcoming election.

“The interest that we’re seeing, it’s entirely possible that we could see 75% turnout or higher for this general election," said Dunlap. "It certainly dwarfs what we saw in 2016 and certainly in 2018. A real testament to the voters and their commitment to civic engagement and also the town officials who make it possible for them.”

State officials are encouraging Mainers to vote absentee due to the pandemic.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is October 29th.

