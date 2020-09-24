Advertisement

Maine prepares to use ranked-choice voting in the presidential election

This means voters can rank all of those candidates on the ballot or none at all.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On November 3rd Maine will become the first state to use ranked choice voting for a presidential election.

“Sort of the pay off for me as an elections official has been people telling me, like in the grocery store, I really like being able to vote for somebody that I can get behind without electing somebody that I can’t stand, and that’s really what the intention was, the very vision of ranked choice voting," said Secretary of State Matt Dunlap.

This means voters can rank all of those candidates on the ballot or none at all.

“Top question we get is do I have to rank or can I just vote for one candidate. The answer is yeah, you can just vote for one candidate, you don’t have to rank - the voter always controls their ballot," Dunlap said."

Supporters of ranked choice voting say it eliminates “spoiler candidates” to produce a majority winner.

While those in opposition don’t like the complexity of the process.

“A four-way race that, let’s just say for the sake of the argument is relatively close, somebody gets 28% somebody gets 26% somebody gets 24% and somebody gets 23%,” Dunlap said. "In the first round the person with 23% is eliminated and the second choices of those voters are redistributed among the other three and you just keep doing that until somebody gets to 50% plus one.

The Maine Supreme Court gave the green light this week to ranked choice voting in this election.

But Republicans are asking for a hold on the decision so they can possibly take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Matt Dunlap says it remains to be seen how ranked choice voting will impact Maine’s four electoral votes, which can be split among candidates.

No matter the outcome, Maine will make history this year as a role model to other states interested in the process.

“It’s a big change in how you conduct an election," Dunlap said. "I know there are efforts to put it in place in Alaska and Massachusetts, we’ve had some folks reach out to us from Alaska about the methodology that we use.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. brings crowd to Maine Military Supply in Holden

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Donald Trump Jr. holds rally in Holden.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.