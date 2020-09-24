Advertisement

Maine Community College System hold virtual board of trustees meeting

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - The Board of Trustees for the Maine Community College System held a virtual meeting Wednesday. One of the big items on the agenda was the reopening of colleges.

The board said it made a conscious decision that anything that can be taught online should be taught online out of safety concerns for faculty and students. Residence halls are limited to one student per room. On campus population is 25% of normal capacity.

The board’s primary litmus test for bringing students and faculty back to campus is a health screening app.

“They open up this app, they register a number of questions, and they either get a green checkmark, or a red “'x,'" said MCCS President Dave Daigler. "And a red 'x' directs them to call someone on campus, and we begin an information campaign.”

The board said they haven’t had any positive tests from any faculty member or student this year.

For more information on Maine Community College Systems, visit them on their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Healthy Acadia holds first annual ‘Prevention Day’

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Healthy Acadia held its First Annual “Prevention Day” Wednesday.

News

Group working to save Maine childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A group is working to save the Maine childhood home of author Nathaniel Hawthorne.

News

First meeting of the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership held Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The 22-member partnership aims to coordinate a multi-agency and multi-sector response to elder abuse in the state.

News

Belfast community honors late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
A prayer vigil was held at First Church in Belfast United Church of Christ Thursday night.

Latest News

News

Dover-Foxcroft police chief arrested, facing criminal charges

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dover-Foxcroft's Chief of Police was arrested Wednesday night.

Healthy Living

Maine General Health raising money for cancer care with Day of Hope

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
With Covid keeping the event virtual, they say it’s more important than ever to make connections and provide support.

News

Mercer woman offers baked goods to the community

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Linda Kennedy sets out a table at the end of her driveway every other weekend.

News

Free classes offer help to find Medicare coverage

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Courtney Cowan with Northeast Planning Associates in Madison is organizing free classes to help folks find appropriate Medicare coverage.

News

Senator King discusses ACA, coronavirus in Maine on CNN

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator Angus King appeared on Cuomo Prime Time on CNN Tuesday night.

News

Virtual conference offers small biz owners free advice

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Over the last 3 years, Blitz, has worked to get small business owners together.