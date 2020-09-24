Maine Community College System hold virtual board of trustees meeting

(WABI) - The Board of Trustees for the Maine Community College System held a virtual meeting Wednesday. One of the big items on the agenda was the reopening of colleges.

The board said it made a conscious decision that anything that can be taught online should be taught online out of safety concerns for faculty and students. Residence halls are limited to one student per room. On campus population is 25% of normal capacity.

The board’s primary litmus test for bringing students and faculty back to campus is a health screening app.

“They open up this app, they register a number of questions, and they either get a green checkmark, or a red “'x,'" said MCCS President Dave Daigler. "And a red 'x' directs them to call someone on campus, and we begin an information campaign.”

The board said they haven’t had any positive tests from any faculty member or student this year.

