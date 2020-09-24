Maine CDC reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 44 new cases of coronavirus in our state Thursday.

The overall total is 5,215.

There are no new deaths to report.

33 more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 4,478.

Active cases increased overnight by 11. There are now 597 active cases.

York County once again the largest increase overnight.

18 new cases are being reported there as officials continue to monitor several outbreaks there.

Cumberland County saw the second largest jump with 11 new cases for a total of 2,301.

There are six more active cases there.

Androscoggin and Oxford County are each reporting five new cases.

Kennebec, Penobscot, Aroostook, and Lincoln counties are reporting two new cases or less.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Maine CDC data for Thursday, September 24 (WABI)

