Maine CDC Director says alarming trends need to be reversed

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC is asking that people across the state be aware of what’s happening around them and work to reverse some alarming trends.

Dr. Nirav Shah says that nationally, and here in Maine the numbers of cases of people in their 20s and 30s testing positive is on the rise.

He says that people in that age range account for 1/3 of the state’s cases, up from 1/5 a few months ago.

Shah is also concerned about the rising cases in York County and those cases starting to spread.

“These events in tandem are a reminder that when it comes to outbreaks and when it comes to infectious diseases none of us is an island,” he said. “No city is an island. No town is an island. No school is an island. No county is an Island.”

Shah says this is a great reminder for people about the importance of wearing face coverings. He asks if you have not been wearing one, please start.

