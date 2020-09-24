Advertisement

Little Free Library in Dexter hopes to inspire young readers

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Wendy Kimball lives on Prospect Street in Dexter where a few months ago she was feeling the strain of world events.

“The thought of a little free library was just the thing I needed.”

With some help from friends, she set up a bookshelf made from the shell of a clock and registered it with the Little Free Library organization. She calls it the Mountain Menagerie Library.

“A free book may not be much to some people but it could be a great thing for a kid.”

Community members immediately pitched in and donated more books than would fit, so she expanded with a second bookshelf dubbed “the annex”

“I’ve got games. I’ve got DVDs I’ve got VHS.”

She also added some basic first aid supplies.

“I’ve even got dental floss in there. Plus there’s also a geocache here.”

The whole thing is decorated with a whimsical theme.

“It’s got to be fun. And the menagerie, of course, were all involved in it.”

Kimball’s ‘menagerie’ is made up of lawn ornaments well known around town for getting into harmless trouble.

Anyone is free to drop by and take or leave a book whenever they like.

Kimball still has hundreds more books than she can fit and is considering shipping some to soldiers overseas as part of Project Paperback.

“Cause I have just a few extra paperbacks I can send.” she chuckled.

Above all, she hopes everyone will take a moment to...

“Appreciate the little things in life!”

