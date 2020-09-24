Korn Ferry Tour plans to hold inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open in 2021

FALMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - The PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour, like triple A for golf, was to hold a tournament in Maine, this summer, at Falmouth Country Club.

COVID-19 delayed the inaugural “Live and Work in Maine” Open to 2021. It will now take place the week of June 21st next year. Barbara Bush Children’s hospital is the tournament beneficiary.

