Advertisement

Jill Biden to make stops in Blue Hill and Bangor, Friday

Jill Biden will make stops in Maine on Friday.
Jill Biden will make stops in Maine on Friday.(WIBW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR/ BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Jill Biden will be making stops on the campaign trail in Blue Hill and Bangor on Friday.

Jill Biden is the wife of presidential candidate Joe Biden.

She will be at an event in Bangor around 2:15 p.m.

We’re told Jill Biden will make remarks as part of a “Build Back Better Discussion.”

Loggers, blueberry farmers, nurses, educators, and small business owners will be in attendance.

After Dr. Jill Biden’s stop in Bangor, she will head to Blue Hill to talk with Maine lobstermen and women.

According to a press release, Jill Biden will also tour a lobster boat in the town.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Acadia National Park announces vehicle reservations

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It applies to the Sand Beach Entrance and Cadillac Summit Road.

News

Millinocket Town Council votes to fire town manger

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No word yet on who will take Davis' position.

News

Sara Gideon holds roundtable on rural healthcare in Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
She spoke with hospital and healthcare officials on a variety of topics.

News

First trial in Maine since pandemic began starts in Bangor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
40-year-old Carine Reeves of New York is charged with murdering 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield more than three years ago.

Latest News

News

New book shares stories from Mainers on the hard times of the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Relatable stories for Mainers going through hardship.

News

Maine CDC Director says alarming trends need to be reversed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says that nationally, and here in Maine the numbers of cases of people in their 20s and 30s testing positive is on the rise.

News

Human trafficking topic of upcoming online film screening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Penobscot and Piscataquis County Sex Trafficking Action Response Team will host a screening of “Gridshock” on Tuesday, September 29th.

News

Head of Maine CDC gives advice to Trump Jr. rally attendees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Shah says that your health care provider will be able to provide you with the proper avenue to pursue to get a COVID-19 test.

Education

Bangor school receives national recognition

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Mary Snow School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

News

Authorities locate body of missing St. George man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
81-year-old Robert "Bob" Conrad was found Thursday morning on the edge of a bog.