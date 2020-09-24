Jill Biden to make stops in Blue Hill and Bangor, Friday

BANGOR/ BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Jill Biden will be making stops on the campaign trail in Blue Hill and Bangor on Friday.

Jill Biden is the wife of presidential candidate Joe Biden.

She will be at an event in Bangor around 2:15 p.m.

We’re told Jill Biden will make remarks as part of a “Build Back Better Discussion.”

Loggers, blueberry farmers, nurses, educators, and small business owners will be in attendance.

After Dr. Jill Biden’s stop in Bangor, she will head to Blue Hill to talk with Maine lobstermen and women.

According to a press release, Jill Biden will also tour a lobster boat in the town.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.