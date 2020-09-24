Advertisement

Human trafficking topic of upcoming online film screening

The Penobscot and Piscataquis County Sex Trafficking Action Response Team will host a screening of “Gridshock” on Tuesday, September 29th.
(WEAU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upcoming film screening and panel discussion will focus on the hidden and disturbing reality behind sex trafficking around the country.

The film screening and panel discussion on Zoom will take place from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

It’s about sex trafficking in Iowa. It’ll feature survivors of sex trafficking, law enforcement, advocates, and more.

Contents of the film may be difficult to watch for some, so viewers should use discretion.

Gridshock is a riveting documentary exposing the hidden and disturbing reality behind sex trafficking in the United...

Posted by Partners for Peace on Monday, September 21, 2020

Organizers say there is a lot of misinformation about sex trafficking happening on social media these days.

They hope this film will clear some of that up.

“What we see on social media are very extreme, drastic cases that are not reflected in Maine. I think that takes away from what actually is happening in our neighborhoods here, so folks aren’t seeing the red flags that are actually happening because they have this idea that it’s this far remote thing, and people are being abducted and taken to other countries when it’s often done by a trusted loved one,” said Kristie Decker, Project Coordinator Client Services of Rape Response Services.

Advocates will be available before, during, and after the film for those needing support.

You can call Rape Response Services at 1-800-871-7741 or Partners for Peace at 1-800-863-9909.

To register visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/STARTregistration.

