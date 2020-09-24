Healthy Acadia holds first annual ‘Prevention Day’

(WABI) -Healthy Acadia held its First Annual “Prevention Day” Wednesday.

The event is a celebration marking the first year of a five-year, Partnerships for Success initiative, which is a nationwide effort that focuses on expanding community-driven, collective efforts to prevent substance use and promote the well-being of youth aged 9 to 20.

Prevention Day consisted of four, 60-minute virtual educational sessions for youth and adults.“Promote youth voice and youth activism and kind of promote youth centered approaches to learning and discipline and engagement," said Corrie Hunkler, Healthy Acadia’s Youth Coordinator. "And try to kind of put that spotlight back on the youth, and where they’re at, and their needs.”

For more on Healthy Acadia and their initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.

