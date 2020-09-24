Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC gives advice to Trump Jr. rally attendees

The President's son, Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a crowd that gathered outside Maine Military Supply.
President Trump's son holds political rally in Holden.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday hundreds of people gathered in Holden at a rally for supporters of President Trump.

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a crowd that gathered outside Maine Military Supply.

During Thursday’s CDC briefing Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the event - where it appeared that safety guidelines like social distancing and mask wearing were not being fully followed.

“If you happen to of attended that gathering my request to you is that you keep tabs on whether you are feeling OK and if you have any symptoms.,” Shah said. “If you develop symptoms associated with COVID-19 I would ask that you do two things. The first is not go to work, not go to school, stay inside. The second thing is to alert your health care provider.”

Shah says that your health care provider will be able to give you the proper avenue to pursue to get a COVID-19 test.

