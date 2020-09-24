Advertisement

Group working to save Maine childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYMOND, Maine (WMTW) - A group is working to save the Maine childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne.

The Hawthorne Community Association said the home, which is located in Raymond, is in need of major repairs to avoid structural damage.

Hawthorne is known as the author of “The Scarlett Letter” and “The House of the Seven Gables.”

The group is working to raise $75,000 to fix the home.

The Hawthorne Community Association has cared for the historic home since 1921. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1969.

