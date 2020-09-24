Advertisement

Girl dead, 3 family members hurt in Oklahoma house explosion

The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.
The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City fire officials say a girl was killed and her parents and brother were injured when their home exploded.

District Chief Benny Fulkerson says the explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.

Fulkerson did not know the ages of the girl or her brother but described both as younger than 18.

The boy and the parents were taken to a hospital with burn injuries in undisclosed condition. No names were released.

Fulkerson says the cause of the explosion is under investigation but it does not appear intentional.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine alpaca farms participating in National Alpaca Farm days this weekend

News

Fourth annual Belfast Chalk Walk this weekend

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Come see chalk art, or make some of your own!

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

News

Continued unemployment claims in Maine continue to drop

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The number of Mainers with continued unemployment claims is continuing to drop.

Latest News

News

UMaine set to host free webinar on climate change

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Attendees can submit questions for the panelists.

National Politics

Trump won't commit to 'peaceful' post-election transfer if he loses

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power after Election Day.

National

‘Cake Boss’ star injured at home in ‘terrible’ accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Buddy Valastro, better known as the “Cake Boss,” is recovering from what he calls a “terrible” accident at home.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

National

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

National

Massive migratory bird die-off in Colorado blamed on smoke, snow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCNC Staff
The smoke is having a negative impact on migratory songbirds at the worst possible time, and birdwatchers are concerned.