Fourth annual Belfast Chalk Walk this weekend
Waterfall Arts hosting the event along the Harbor Walk
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a safe, socially distanced, outdoor activity, an upcoming event in Belfast checks all of those boxes.
Waterfall Arts is hosting the fourth annual Chalk Walk this Saturday.
It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. along the Harbor Walk at Heritage Park.
Organizers say masks are required.
More than a dozen artists from Maine and beyond have already signed up to decorate their square with chalk creations. While you have to register in advance for a designated space, chalk will also be on hand in a community area for those who want to join in.
It costs nothing to walk through -- but hurry! The art only lasts until the next rain.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.