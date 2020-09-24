Fourth annual Belfast Chalk Walk this weekend

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a safe, socially distanced, outdoor activity, an upcoming event in Belfast checks all of those boxes.

Waterfall Arts is hosting the fourth annual Chalk Walk this Saturday.

It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. along the Harbor Walk at Heritage Park.

Organizers say masks are required.

More than a dozen artists from Maine and beyond have already signed up to decorate their square with chalk creations. While you have to register in advance for a designated space, chalk will also be on hand in a community area for those who want to join in.

It costs nothing to walk through -- but hurry! The art only lasts until the next rain.

