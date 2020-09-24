First meeting of the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership held Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several selected individuals and organizations came together today for the first meeting of the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership.

The 22-member partnership aims to coordinate a multi-agency and multi-sector response to elder abuse in the state.

Governor Mills established the Partnership last year.

The goal is to identify challenges to prevention, detection and response to elder abuse.

The members will then work to develop an Elder Justice Roadmap to move Maine into the future.

“Our efforts will seek to address systematic challenges so as to coordinate efforts to combat elder abuse including physical abuse psychological and emotional abuse sexual abuse neglect and financial exploitation perpetrated by known and trusted individuals,” said Judith Shaw, Maine Securities Administrator.

The Partnership will submit its recommendations to the Governor no later than December of next year.

