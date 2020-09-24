Advertisement

First meeting of the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership held Wednesday

First meeting of the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership
First meeting of the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several selected individuals and organizations came together today for the first meeting of the Elder Justice Coordinating Partnership.

The 22-member partnership aims to coordinate a multi-agency and multi-sector response to elder abuse in the state.

Governor Mills established the Partnership last year.

The goal is to identify challenges to prevention, detection and response to elder abuse.

The members will then work to develop an Elder Justice Roadmap to move Maine into the future.

“Our efforts will seek to address systematic challenges so as to coordinate efforts to combat elder abuse including physical abuse psychological and emotional abuse sexual abuse neglect and financial exploitation perpetrated by known and trusted individuals,” said Judith Shaw, Maine Securities Administrator.

The Partnership will submit its recommendations to the Governor no later than December of next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group working to save Maine childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A group is working to save the Maine childhood home of author Nathaniel Hawthorne.

News

Belfast community honors late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
A prayer vigil was held at First Church in Belfast United Church of Christ Thursday night.

News

Dover-Foxcroft police chief arrested, facing criminal charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dover-Foxcroft's Chief of Police was arrested Wednesday night.

Healthy Living

Maine General Health raising money for cancer care with Day of Hope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
With Covid keeping the event virtual, they say it’s more important than ever to make connections and provide support.

Latest News

News

Mercer woman offers baked goods to the community

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Linda Kennedy sets out a table at the end of her driveway every other weekend.

News

Free classes offer help to find Medicare coverage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Courtney Cowan with Northeast Planning Associates in Madison is organizing free classes to help folks find appropriate Medicare coverage.

News

Senator King discusses ACA, coronavirus in Maine on CNN

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator Angus King appeared on Cuomo Prime Time on CNN Tuesday night.

News

Virtual conference offers small biz owners free advice

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Over the last 3 years, Blitz, has worked to get small business owners together.

News

Officials prepare for visit of President Trump’s son

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
This visit marks the second time in recent history that a son of the President has made his way to Maine.

News

Palmyra man grows pink pumpkins for a good cause

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Instead of pocketing the proceeds himself, he chooses to donate the money to a breast cancer awareness cause every season.