EMCC sending would be educators to “boot camp”

The school started offering a training program earlier this month.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Citing a need for help in schools acros the state - Eastern Maine Community College wants to send help through boot camp.

All done remotely, the week long boot camp prepares *anyone* who may be interested in education the opportunity to learn.

That week of training is followed by school officials working with and monitoring those involved as they enter classrooms.

Amid the pandemic there is a shortage of substitutes, ed techs and other support staff.

This aims to fill that need, but with motivated people.

“We’re really focused on making sure that the folks that are in the program and move into the classroom are really prepared to provide quality support and experience and education for those children,” said EMCC’s Megan London. “They’re not just people who are there to make sure that they are safe, it’s beyond that.”

The first group of learning facilitators was already been trained with the another class starting next month.

There are still opportunities to sign up that can be found here.

