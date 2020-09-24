Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft police chief arrested, facing criminal charges

Ryan Reardon was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials.
Ryan Reardon was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the Dover-Foxcroft Chief of Police is facing criminal charges.

The Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office says Ryan Reardon was arrested on a Piscataquis County warrant.

They say Reardon has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Reardon has been Chief of Police in Dover-Foxcroft for three years.

Before that, he was sheriff of Kennebec County.

Reardon has been a police officer since 1994.

No further information is being released at this time.

