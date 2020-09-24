Dover-Foxcroft police chief arrested, accused of trying to strangle woman

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -The Dover Foxcroft Police Chief is in jail, accused of trying to strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun.

46-year-old Ryan Reardon was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents say late last month Reardon got into an argument with a woman he was having an affair with.

Documents say he grabbed the woman by her throat with one hand, threw her to the floor and twisted her arm when she tried to fight back.

The woman told authorities he blamed her for ruining his life, saying he was going to lose his job.

The documents say he then tried to strangle her again, came at her with a gun, then put the gun in his mouth.

The woman said she later went to the hospital for injuries to her neck, throat and ear.

Authorities say the woman went to Reardon’s house, again, on Monday to check on him.

Documents say the Reardon took a gun out and pointed it to the ground saying “I have an intruder in my home. I am feeling unsafe. Whatever happens is your fault.”

After that the woman left.

Reardon is being held without bail in Penobscot County Jail.

He is expected to appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.