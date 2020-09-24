Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft police chief arrested, accused of trying to strangle woman

46-year-old Ryan Reardon was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon
The Dover Foxcroft Police Chief is in jail, accused of trying to strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun.
The Dover Foxcroft Police Chief is in jail, accused of trying to strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -The Dover Foxcroft Police Chief is in jail, accused of trying to strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun.

46-year-old Ryan Reardon was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents say late last month Reardon got into an argument with a woman he was having an affair with.

Documents say he grabbed the woman by her throat with one hand, threw her to the floor and twisted her arm when she tried to fight back.

The woman told authorities he blamed her for ruining his life, saying he was going to lose his job.

The documents say he then tried to strangle her again, came at her with a gun, then put the gun in his mouth.

The woman said she later went to the hospital for injuries to her neck, throat and ear.

Authorities say the woman went to Reardon’s house, again, on Monday to check on him.

Documents say the Reardon took a gun out and pointed it to the ground saying “I have an intruder in my home. I am feeling unsafe. Whatever happens is your fault.”

After that the woman left.

Reardon is being held without bail in Penobscot County Jail.

He is expected to appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities locate body of missing St. George man

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
81-year-old Robert "Bob" Conrad was found Thursday morning on the edge of a bog.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019.

News

EMCC sending would be educators to “boot camp”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The school started offering a training program earlier this month.

Latest News

News

Millinocket Town Council considering firing Town Manager

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Subject of controversy over the past few months surrounding the hiring of Police Chief Craig Worster.

News

Pixelle announces more layoffs at Jay paper mill after April explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Pixelle Specialty Solutions said it is laying off more workers at its Jay mill after April’s explosion.

News

National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine alpaca farms participating in National Alpaca Farm days this weekend

News

Fourth annual Belfast Chalk Walk this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Come see chalk art, or make some of your own!

News

Continued unemployment claims in Maine continue to drop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The number of Mainers with continued unemployment claims is continuing to drop.

News

UMaine set to host free webinar on climate change

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Attendees can submit questions for the panelists.