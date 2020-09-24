Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. brings crowd to Maine Military Supply in Holden

President Trump's son holds political rally in Holden.
President Trump's son holds political rally in Holden.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) -The political rally just 41 days days from election day brought Trump supporters here to Holden from all over the state and even some from just down the street.

“I brought my boy and we’re just here to support Trump and hopefully get him reelected," said Ryan Portwine, Holden resident.

Former Governor Paul LePage kicked off the rally.

“This crowd is larger than any crowd Joe Biden will ever see," said LePage.

And 2nd Congressional district nominee Dale Crafts introduced the president’s son.

“It’s not about the politicians. It’s about the people that can win back and take back our state," said Crafts.

Who took aim at his father’s opponent Joe Biden and his family.

While applauding his father’s time in office.

“I think all states are important right you just need to know what’s going on with the electoral map. Obviously, I think there’s a great opportunity in Maine," said Trump Jr.

We spoke to him following the event about the state of Maine including the approval of ranked choice voting for the presidential election.

“The reality is every state has their own set of rules. I just want a fair opportunity.”

And about any concerns with the coronavirus.

“We hand out masks at all the gatherings and then it’s up to them to they want, you know? I do it. I Purell my hands every time I come out of those things. I think there’s a happy medium where you can live your life where you can run your business and take reasonable precaution.”

And about the event that brought a big crowd out to Maine Military Supply.

“Honestly, it was just great to be out there. The enthusiasm was just, it was awesome.”

Maine’s Democratic Party released a statement on Trump Junior’s visit saying in part quote:

“Donald Trump Jr. can’t do anything to make Mainers forget his father’s disastrous record...Maine voters are tired of Trump’s chaotic leadership that has hurt their families, and they’re ready for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House.”

