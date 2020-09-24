Advertisement

Continued unemployment claims in Maine continue to drop

(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers with continued unemployment claims is continuing to drop.

Last week, the Maine Department of Labor recorded 1,200 individuals filing for state aid and 1,400 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

More than 27,000 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment.

That’s down nearly 3,000 from the previous week.

In addition, nearly 18,000 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

More than 8,000 certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

About 900 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

