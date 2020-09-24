Brewer volleyball takes training outdoors to abide by state guidelines

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer high volleyball is following state guidelines and holding socially distanced practices outside with masks. The Witches, like all the other teams in the state, have been told they can’t play indoors during the fall season. They hope they get the chance to play this school year. They’re holding skills clinics on the school’s tennis courts to make the most out of what they can do...

