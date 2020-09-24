Advertisement

Brewer volleyball takes training outdoors to abide by state guidelines

Brewer Volley Ball
Brewer Volley Ball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer high volleyball is following state guidelines and holding socially distanced practices outside with masks. The Witches, like all the other teams in the state, have been told they can’t play indoors during the fall season. They hope they get the chance to play this school year. They’re holding skills clinics on the school’s tennis courts to make the most out of what they can do...

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brewer boys basketball coach fighting wildfires in California

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Brewer boys basketball coach fighting wildfires in California

Sports

Korn Ferry Tour plans to hold inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Korn Ferry Tour plans to hold inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open in 2021

Sports

UMaine Farmington announces all female athletic hall of fame class

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine Farmington announces all female athletic hall of fame class

Sports

UMaine men’s basketball captains announced

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine men’s basketball captains announced

Latest News

Sports

Maine Mariners unveil new third jersey

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine Mariners unveil new third jersey

Sports

High school football gets ready for ‘7v7’

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
High School Fall sports are getting ready to start their seasons. Like anything else in 2020, they’re going to look a little different this year. None more than football.

Sports

Frosty start allows Maine ski area to fire up snow guns

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
There have been several cold mornings recently, and Sunday River decided to fire up its snow guns Monday morning to test them.

High School

Skowhegan moves towards fall sports, and a new mascot

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
The Board of Directors for SAD 54 said they will allow Skowhegan High School to be become the latest to compete in sports this fall. That means Skowhegan will be participating in soccer, field hockey, cross country, golf and 7-on-7 football.

Sports

Bangor, Lawrence approve guidelines for fall sports programs to return to play

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bangor had a special session unanimously passing their guideline plan for all fall sports, including 7 on 7 football, to return to play.

Sports

Anjos sets women’s northbound Appalachian Trail fastest known time, shares about record journey completed in Maine

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Anjos sets women’s northbound Appalachian Trail fastest known time, shares about record journey completed in Maine.