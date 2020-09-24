Advertisement

Belfast community honors late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at 87-year-old.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Honoring and remembering late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

A prayer vigil was held at First Church in Belfast United Church of Christ Thursday night.

Pictures of Ginsburg lined this table as speakers reflected on her accomplishments while paying their respects.

Those we spoke with say Ginsburg’s death is a devastating loss to everyone around the country.

She was a leading advocate for equality, justice, and women’s rights.

“When I heard that Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, it was as if a family member died, and I never met her. She is notorious for all the generations and not very many people unite us like that. I think that’s a real tribute to her," Pastor Kate Winters, said.

The church holds a prayer service every Wednesday night in an effort to bring comfort to community members.

