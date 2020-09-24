Advertisement

Bangor school receives national recognition

By Alyssa Thurlow
Sep. 24, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor elementary school is being named one of the best in the country.

Mary Snow School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

The school is home to 4th and 5th graders.

It’s one of 367 schools around the country that are receiving the honor.

This is the fifth school within the Bangor school system to receive this designation.

“It’s pretty amazing to think that our students have been able to consistently perform at the top of the state and we’re just so proud of them, and know that they understand the value of education and doing their very best at school,” said Bangor Superintendent of Schools, Betsy Webb.

The Department of Education will hold a virtual ceremony to celebrate the schools and their honors on November 12th and 13th.

Webb says if it is safe to do so, they plan on holding an in-person ceremony at Mary Snow School in the spring.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees. It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos

Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.

