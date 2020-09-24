Bangor school receives national recognition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor elementary school is being named one of the best in the country.

Mary Snow School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

The school is home to 4th and 5th graders.

It’s one of 367 schools around the country that are receiving the honor.

This is the fifth school within the Bangor school system to receive this designation.

“It’s pretty amazing to think that our students have been able to consistently perform at the top of the state and we’re just so proud of them, and know that they understand the value of education and doing their very best at school,” said Bangor Superintendent of Schools, Betsy Webb.

Wahoo... Mary Snow School has been designated as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence as an exemplary high performing school! This is Bangor’s 5th school to receive the prestigious award. Bangor High in 2001, James F Doughty 2010, 14th St 2017, Fruit St 2019! — @BetsyMWebb (@BetsyMWebb) September 24, 2020

The Department of Education will hold a virtual ceremony to celebrate the schools and their honors on November 12th and 13th.

Webb says if it is safe to do so, they plan on holding an in-person ceremony at Mary Snow School in the spring.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees. It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.