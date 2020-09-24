Advertisement

Bangor center using creativity to support and sustain recovery

The recovery center is holding events at least once a month and are looking for volunteers.
The recovery center is holding events at least once a month and are looking for volunteers.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Using the power of expression in recovery. A new program in Bangor called Creative Recovery Initiative does just that.

Over at the Together Place Peer-Run Recovery Center, they’re tapping into the creative mindset.

They say studies have shown writing, painting, singing and other forms of creative expression can help sustain recovery.

To celebrate the new program and National Recovery Month, Maine author Gerry Boyle was there Thursday for a reading.

“Before I was writing novels as much I was in newspapers and these were sort of the kinds of places where I spent a lot of time. It has helped me make sure my characters are complex and just to think about human nature and the places life takes us," says Boyle.

The recovery center is holding events at least once a month and are looking for volunteers.

You can reach out to the Together Place for more info.

