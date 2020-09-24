Authorities locate body of missing St. George man

ST. GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say they have located the body of a missing St. George man.

81-year-old Robert “Bob” Conrad was found Thursday morning on the edge of a bog.

Conrad was last seen about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

His body was discovered about a third of a mile behind his house off Wallston Road in St. George.

Wardens say it appears Conrad became disoriented and ended up in an area of woods and briars.

He is believed to have died of hypothermia.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Robert "Bob" Conrad. ------------ MAINE WARDEN SERVICE PRESS... Posted by Maine Association for Search And Rescue (MASAR) on Thursday, September 24, 2020

