Authorities locate body of missing St. George man
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say they have located the body of a missing St. George man.
81-year-old Robert “Bob” Conrad was found Thursday morning on the edge of a bog.
Conrad was last seen about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
His body was discovered about a third of a mile behind his house off Wallston Road in St. George.
Wardens say it appears Conrad became disoriented and ended up in an area of woods and briars.
He is believed to have died of hypothermia.
