Advertisement

Wild brown bear kills Caesar the alpaca at Alaska Zoo

Caesar lived at the zoo 15 years
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.(Source: Alaska Zoo)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Caesar the alpaca was one of the beloved residents at Alaska Zoo.

The 16-year-old was a favorite of visitors during the 15 years he made his home there.

Over the weekend, a wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.

The bear was killed by wildlife officials after the discovery.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of both a wild bear and Caesar the alpaca,” said zoo Director Patrick Lampi. “We care deeply about all animals and feel saddened by the deaths on both sides of the situation.”

Caesar’s companion Fuzzy Charlie Kozak, an alpaca-llama mix, managed to escape the bear and was later found on the zoo grounds.

The zoo’s fence has been repaired and reinforced.

KTUU has more on this story

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

National Politics

Live: White House briefing by President Donald Trump

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a press conference from the White House Brady Briefing Room.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

National

Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Latest News

News

Mercer woman offers baked goods to the community

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Linda Kennedy sets out a table at the end of her driveway every other weekend.

News

Free classes offer help to find Medicare coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Courtney Cowan with Northeast Planning Associates in Madison is organizing free classes to help folks find appropriate Medicare coverage.

National

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

National Politics

Trump Homeland Security pick denies intelligence meddling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security denied allegations Wednesday that he molded intelligence reports to suit the administration, telling a Senate committee that a recent whistleblower’s report is “patently false.”