Virtual conference offers small biz owners free advice

Blitz goes virtual
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual conference aimed at helping small business owners is going virtual this year.

Over the last 3 years, Blitz, has worked to get small business owners together.

A time to connect, learn and engage.

Not as easy when there is a need to safely socially distance..

But the show will go on - online..

And all are welcome.

“If you are self-employed. If you are a person who does a business a part time or just thinking about starting a business, it’s for everybody,” said Chris Linder, CEO, MaineStream Finance. “You don’t necessarily have to be even in a physical space. We welcome everybody. If you earn income on your own or want to then you are very welcome.”

“The whole conference is designed around building efficiencies and systems and strategies,” said SarahJoy Chaples, New Ventures Maine. “Small business owners wear 100 hats and if you can take one of them off it just makes it a little easier to keep the rest of the stack up top and that’s really the idea.”

The event is Thursday from 12:30 to 5.

It’s free.

There is information on registering here.

