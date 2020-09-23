Advertisement

UMaine men’s basketball captains announced

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The NCAA announced November 25th is the basketball season tip-off. UMaine head coach Richard Barron announced the men’s basketball captains this week. Ned Prijovic, Solomon Iluyomade and Stephane Ingo will be the Black Bears' guiding forces for a basketball season.

UMaine athletics has a new mobile app too. It’s free to download for Apple or Android. Black Bears are hoping it will be easier for you to keep tabs on them as they work to return to play soon.

