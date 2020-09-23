UMaine Farmington announces all female athletic hall of fame class

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - UMaine Farmington announcing its athletic hall of fame class this week. The entire class made up of female athletes. Fawn Haynie was field hockey goalie and now an assistant coach at Skowhegan. Megan Croteau played soccer and basketball, Alyson Farrington soccer player, Kate Goupee Cross Country runner. Goupee is currently Husson’s head coach in the sport. Jocelyn Nielson a basketball player and long time field hockey coach Elizabeth Yeaton-Evans. The ceremony date is to be determined.

