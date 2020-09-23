Advertisement

UMaine Farmington announces all female athletic hall of fame class

UMaine Farmington announces all female athletic hall of fame class
UMaine Farmington announces all female athletic hall of fame class
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - UMaine Farmington announcing its athletic hall of fame class this week. The entire class made up of female athletes. Fawn Haynie was field hockey goalie and now an assistant coach at Skowhegan. Megan Croteau played soccer and basketball, Alyson Farrington soccer player, Kate Goupee Cross Country runner. Goupee is currently Husson’s head coach in the sport. Jocelyn Nielson a basketball player and long time field hockey coach Elizabeth Yeaton-Evans. The ceremony date is to be determined.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UMaine men’s basketball captains announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine men’s basketball captains announced

Sports

Maine Mariners unveil new third jersey

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine Mariners unveil new third jersey

Sports

High school football gets ready for ‘7v7’

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
High School Fall sports are getting ready to start their seasons. Like anything else in 2020, they’re going to look a little different this year. None more than football.

Sports

Frosty start allows Maine ski area to fire up snow guns

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
There have been several cold mornings recently, and Sunday River decided to fire up its snow guns Monday morning to test them.

Latest News

High School

Skowhegan moves towards fall sports, and a new mascot

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
The Board of Directors for SAD 54 said they will allow Skowhegan High School to be become the latest to compete in sports this fall. That means Skowhegan will be participating in soccer, field hockey, cross country, golf and 7-on-7 football.

Sports

Bangor, Lawrence approve guidelines for fall sports programs to return to play

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bangor had a special session unanimously passing their guideline plan for all fall sports, including 7 on 7 football, to return to play.

Sports

Anjos sets women’s northbound Appalachian Trail fastest known time, shares about record journey completed in Maine

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Anjos sets women’s northbound Appalachian Trail fastest known time, shares about record journey completed in Maine.

Sports

High school football players protest canceled fall tackle season

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
High school football players and parents protest canceled fall tackle football season

Sports

Area school boards make decisions for and against fall sports

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Area school boards make decisions for and against fall sports

Sports

Penobscot Ice Arena giving rink upgrades

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Penobscot Ice Arena giving rink upgrades.