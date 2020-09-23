Advertisement

Turner schools going all remote after positive cases

Cases were from different town schools
Students at schools in Turner will be learning all-remotely for the next week.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Students at schools in Turner will be learning all-remotely for the next week after the town saw four positive COVID-19 cases.

The four positive cases came from individuals associated with three of the town’s schools. The superintendent of MSAD 52 made that announcement in a letter sent to parents Tuesday. Turner Primary School, Turner Elementary, Tripp Middle, and Leavitt Area High School will be closed out of an abundance of caution. All extra-curricular activities have also been suspended.

Students in Cohort B will return to in-class instruction on Oct. 1, Cohort A, Oct. 5.

The closure only affects Turner area schools in MSAD 52. Greene Central School and Leeds Central School will remain open as they have not seen any positive cases of COVID-19.

