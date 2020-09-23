Advertisement

State of Maine works to maintain budget stability amid pandemic

Last week, the Governor announced $244-million in curtailments.
maine state house
maine state house(wabi)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state of Maine is working to maintain budget stability after the Revenue Forecasting Committee projected a $528 million shortfall next year.

Last week, the Governor announced $244-million in curtailments.

“Basically a curtailment means that we’re setting the funds that you appropriated aside to prepare for the anticipated hole," said Commissioner with the Department of Administrative and Financial Services Kirsten Figueroa. "It doesn’t cut that appropriation it just sets aside and its adjustable.”

The Mills administration said Wednesday that $164 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds will go to Maine school districts.

This second round of funding will help pay for substitute teachers, technology, and other needs related to the pandemic.

“We have talked about education funding as a phase one and phase two for a total of approximately 325 million," Figueroa said.

Members of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee questioned where the remaining $130 million in federal funds should go.

“There is not enough money for all of the need," Figueroa said. "We know that we need to make probably some decisions about testing.”

Phase two of the Economic Recovery Grant program for small businesses and non profits also started Wednesday.

Guidelines for eligibility have changed to include childcare and assisted living facilities.

“The Governor really wanted to focus in on small businesses and make sure they were covered and captured and nonprofits were covered and captured," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner with the Department of Economic and Community Development. "Phase 2 will take the remaining $95 million from the original $200 million.”

Up to $5 million will be used to support businesses less than a year old.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mercer woman offers baked goods to the community

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Linda Kennedy sets out a table at the end of her driveway every other weekend.

News

Free classes offer help to find Medicare coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Courtney Cowan with Northeast Planning Associates in Madison is organizing free classes to help folks find appropriate Medicare coverage.

News

Senator King discusses ACA, coronavirus in Maine on CNN

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator Angus King appeared on Cuomo Prime Time on CNN Tuesday night.

News

Virtual conference offers small biz owners free advice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Over the last 3 years, Blitz, has worked to get small business owners together.

Latest News

News

Officials prepare for visit of President Trump’s son

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
This visit marks the second time in recent history that a son of the President has made his way to Maine.

News

Palmyra man grows pink pumpkins for a good cause

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Instead of pocketing the proceeds himself, he chooses to donate the money to a breast cancer awareness cause every season.

News

Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raises $49,000 in Northern Maine Golf Tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raised $49,000 last week to help local kids.

News

Donations needed for “My New Shoes” program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Six Catholic churches in the area are asking for help to collect sneakers for kids in need.

Coronavirus

Madison nursing home NOT in compliance with federal regulations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
An employee at Maplecrest Rehabilitation in Madison where the CDC has reported a coronavirus outbreak worked an overnight shift while having COVID-19 symptoms.

Back To School

State announces additional $164M in funding for Maine schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Schools may use these additional CRF funds to pay for substitute teachers or learning facilitators as well as other needs.