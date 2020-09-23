Advertisement

State announces additional $164M in funding for Maine schools

(WSAW)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

An additional $164 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds are going to support schools.

This announcement from Governor Janet Mills Wednesday.

These new funds build on the initial $165 million investment earlier this year.

Schools may use these additional CRF funds to pay for substitute teachers or learning facilitators as well as other needs.

It can also be used for professional development for teachers who must become fluent in hybrid and remote learning models in order to accommodate all students.

Funds will be distributed beginning next week based on school needs.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Survey of rural students provides insight for communities

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
"There are a lot of commonalities between the communities in Maine that we worked with and then the communities in Oregon."

Back To School

School nurses encourage parents to screen children at home

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
School nurses said parents should ask their children if they are feeling well or if they have a sore throat or a cough.

Education

Maine DOE will launch Social Emotional Learning curriculum

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Social Emotional learning curriculum is set to debut this fall.

Education

Nationwide shortage of bus drivers also reflected locally

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
"Our bus drivers are amazing. Like most places everywhere we do not have enough of them.”

Latest News

News

RSU56 going remote for two weeks, decision triggered by positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Parents are urged to monitor their children for any signs of the virus.

Education

Maine businesses and Chamber of Commerce collect nearly 2,000 books for local kids

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Educators indicated that access to books for kids was a higher priority this year due to COVID-19.

Education

New Camden-Rockport Middle School welcomes students for the first time

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
85 to 90 percent of students are returning in person with the rest opting for remote learning.

Local

DOE color codes for schools remain same, York Co. still yellow

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT
|
By Catherine Pegram
York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there

News

Students in Lewiston affected by shortage of bus drivers

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The district is still hoping to hire enough bus drivers in time for their opening on September 14.

Back To School

Desk shortage delays some schools from reopening as planned

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Some schools are still waiting for key supplies like desks.