State announces additional $164M in funding for Maine schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

An additional $164 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds are going to support schools.

This announcement from Governor Janet Mills Wednesday.

These new funds build on the initial $165 million investment earlier this year.

Schools may use these additional CRF funds to pay for substitute teachers or learning facilitators as well as other needs.

It can also be used for professional development for teachers who must become fluent in hybrid and remote learning models in order to accommodate all students.

Funds will be distributed beginning next week based on school needs.

