Rumford mill outbreak prompts four schools to shift to remote learning

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - RSU 10 in the Rumford area will close four schools for at least two weeks due to coronavirus cases in the community.

The Maine CDC confirmed Tuesday there are now 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the ND Paper mill and one employee has died from the virus.

During an emergency meeting Tuesday night, the school board voted to close Mountain Valley High School, Mountain Valley Middle School, Meroby Elementary and Rumford Elementary.

Those schools will shift to online-only instruction beginning Monday.

“I truly, deeply believe that we really need to shut down our schools in our area. It’s not ideal for anyone. I know the struggles, but it is a matter of public health and safety,” said Travis Palmer of the RSU 10 school board.

The board plans to consider reopening schools at a meeting on Oct. 13.

