Road closure to impact those traveling in Hampden
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -
A traffic note for those driving in Hampden Thursday and Friday night.
Emerson Mill Road at the I-95 bridges will be closed starting at 8 p.m. then re-opening the next morning at 4.
The Maine Department of Transportation plans to do construction work for the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project.
8 bridges are being rebuilt and a nine refurbished along a four-mile stretch of the interstate in Hampden.
