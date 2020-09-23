Road closure to impact those traveling in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

A traffic note for those driving in Hampden Thursday and Friday night.

Emerson Mill Road at the I-95 bridges will be closed starting at 8 p.m. then re-opening the next morning at 4.

The Maine Department of Transportation plans to do construction work for the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project.

8 bridges are being rebuilt and a nine refurbished along a four-mile stretch of the interstate in Hampden.

