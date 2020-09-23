Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raises $49,000 in Northern Maine Golf Tournament
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raised $49,000 last week to help local kids.
150 golfers teed off Friday for the 24th annual Log A Load for Kids Golf Classic at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln.
The money supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals program at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
More than $27,000 was raised in August at their southern Maine tournament for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.
PLC will continue their fundraising efforts October 16th with a live online auction.
It will be broadcast from Randall Madden’s garage in Milford.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.