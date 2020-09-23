Advertisement

Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raises $49,000 in Northern Maine Golf Tournament

The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raised $49,000 last week to help local kids.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raised $49,000 last week to help local kids.

150 golfers teed off Friday for the 24th annual Log A Load for Kids Golf Classic at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln.

The money supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals program at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

More than $27,000 was raised in August at their southern Maine tournament for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

PLC will continue their fundraising efforts October 16th with a live online auction.

It will be broadcast from Randall Madden’s garage in Milford.

While the last few months have been anything, but routine, we were excited to host our first fundraising event of 2020...

Posted by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center CMN Hospitals on Monday, September 21, 2020

