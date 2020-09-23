Officials prepare for visit of President Trump’s son

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) -

With only 41 days until election day, it’s going to be busy in Holden Wednesday afternoon and evening as the President’s son makes his way to a political rally there.

This visit marks the second time in recent history that a son of the President has made his way to Maine.

Eric Trump was in Saco just six days ago and today Donald Trump, Jr. will be at Maine Military Supply.

The rally is expected to start outside at six.

We spoke with Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, who is urging people to use caution as the come through the area on Route 1A.

“I realize there’s a lot of division right now in our country for a number of reasons but I think anytime there’s a dignitary and essentially Trump, Jr. is a dignitary, I think it’s great, whether it’s a member of the Biden clan or the Trump clan or whomever I think it’s wonderful for the town of Holden,” said Greeley.

It wasn’t that long ago when the President himself came to visit Maine, too.

Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, is also planning a visit to Maine on Friday. The details of that event still have not been announced.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.