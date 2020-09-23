Multiple fire crews respond to Windham house fire
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) -Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire along Delta Drive in Windham Tuesday night.
The call came in around 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters say nobody was hurt.
Responders say as of 11 p.m. flames were contained.
The home, located about a quarter-mile down a private dirt road, has significant interior damage, according to multiple responders.
Firefighters from Westbrook and Gorham provided mutual aid.
