Multiple fire crews respond to Windham house fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) -Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire along Delta Drive in Windham Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters say nobody was hurt.

Responders say as of 11 p.m. flames were contained.

The home, located about a quarter-mile down a private dirt road, has significant interior damage, according to multiple responders.

Firefighters from Westbrook and Gorham provided mutual aid.

