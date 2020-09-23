Multiple fire crews respond to Windham house fire

WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) -Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire along Delta Drive in Windham Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters say nobody was hurt.

Responders say as of 11 p.m. flames were contained.

The home, located about a quarter-mile down a private dirt road, has significant interior damage, according to multiple responders.

Firefighters from Westbrook and Gorham provided mutual aid.

